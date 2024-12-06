Bartonville Town Update — December 2024

Merry Christmas Bartonville!

This holiday season I extend my warmest wishes to every resident as we celebrate this Christmas season. May this time bring peace, joy, and wonderful memories to you and your loved ones, and may the New Year be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity.

At the Oct. 15 meeting, the Bartonville Town Council approved the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for solid waste services. This RFP process invites bids from qualified waste management contractors, allowing us to select a provider that offers efficient, reliable, and cost-effective service while prioritizing our community’s needs. We received three proposals on Nov. 13, which will be reviewed, with a decision expected by Town Council this month. Our goal is to enhance waste management services for the benefit of all Bartonville residents.

The Town of Bartonville and the Bartonville Police Department are committed to maintaining the highest level of technical expertise, which requires staying current with technology to ensure effective and efficient operations. After interviewing several IT companies over the past year, we are excited to partner with Datamax, a Coppell-based firm that will provide on-site evaluations and address any issues we may have. Additionally, the police department will be upgrading to Axon body cameras, which provide high-definition video and audio, automatic activation, and secure evidence management integration, enhancing transparency, accountability, and officer training while fostering public trust.

With the holiday season upon us, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating at a variety of festive community events. These gatherings offer a wonderful chance for friends, families, and neighbors to come together, share in the holiday spirit, and strengthen the bonds that make our community special. Bartonville is home to over 70 shops, services, and restaurants, and we encourage everyone to enjoy them. Check our ad in Section C of this issue for a full list of everything the Town has to offer.

Blue Santa has returned to Bartonville! This cherished program, led by the Bartonville Police Department, brings gifts to local children and families in need. Blue Santa represents the spirit of giving, and the community’s generosity is key to its success. This year, we have the privilege of bringing holiday joy to 43 children of all ages in our community. Gifts and donations are welcome through Dec. 6. For more details on how to contribute, please visit the Town website or contact Town Hall.

The centerpiece of the holiday season is our second annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This tradition brings our community together for a festive evening filled with holiday cheer, featuring hot chocolate, music, and crafts for kids. Join us as we light our 21-foot Christmas tree (which includes a 3-foot star) and take a photo with Santa in his sleigh!

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge returns on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bartonville Kroger. Last year, our community put forth an incredible effort, earning second place just behind the City of Lewisville, and this year we’re aiming for first! Competing with us in this friendly fundraising challenge are Lewisville, Highland Village, and Flower Mound. This event is a wonderful chance for our community to come together in support of a meaningful cause, and we’re excited to raise even more to support the Salvation Army’s impactful work. To sign up, please visit our Town website.

Wrapping up the Christmas festivities, Santa Claus will make a special appearance on Denton County ESD #1’s dazzlingly decorated fire engine! On Monday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 p.m., this festive fire engine—adorned with over 1,000 sparkling Christmas lights—will arrive at Town Hall. After stopping for a brief visit, it will continue its journey through the streets of the Town, spreading holiday cheer. We warmly invite you to come by, meet Santa, and capture a memorable photo with him amidst this magical holiday scene.

I hope that everyone has a very merry Christmas, and a safe and happy New Year. Looking forward to a great 2025!

Development Update

After construction delays, Swig is now up next to Andy’s Frozen Custard. We do not have a current projection for their opening.

Wing Stop is now open in Lantana Town Center across FM 407 from Kroger. Dine-in, carry-out, and delivery options are available.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

