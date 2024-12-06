Construction to begin soon on new storage facility near Harvest

A new large storage facility near Harvest plans to begin and complete construction next year, according to a recent construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Construction will begin in January on the new Yellow Brick Road Storage at 1303 Old Justin Road, according to the TDLR filing. The first phase will consist of nine buildings totaling 95,000 square feet. A second phase will include an additional building and extensions of four others. Construction is expected to be completed as early as October 2025.

According to the business’ website, Yellow Brick Road Storage will be designed with vehicle and boat storage in mind. It will have climate-controlled units, military discounts and several security features, including a fully-fenced perimeter. Click here for more information.