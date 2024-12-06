Friday, December 6, 2024
Barber shop, credit union coming to new Argyle shopping center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A new barber shop and credit union are planning to open this spring in a new shopping center near Argyle.

The Shops at Gateway commercial building, still under construction at 8131 Gateway Drive next to Taco Bell on FM 407, will soon be home to Bazooka Charlie’s Barber Co. and DATCU, according to recent construction filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Both businesses expect to complete construction as early as March.

Bazooka Charlie’s is a Roanoke-based “unapologetically American” small chain of barber shops. Click here for more information.

DATCU has 13 existing locations, but none south of Denton and west of FM 2499, so this Argyle location will become the closest one for a large section of southern Denton County. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

