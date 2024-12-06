High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 42, Lucas Lovejoy 17

With a 42-17 victory over Lovejoy on Friday night, the Argyle Eagles are headed to the state semifinals.

Lovejoy jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, before Maguire Gasperson scored on a 10-yard keeper to make it 7-3 Argyle.

Lovejoy regained the lead and was up 10-7 after one.

In the second quarter, Gasperson hit Jaxon Greene on a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-10 Eagles, and Logan Rexroat scored on a 1-yard run to give Argyle a 21-10 lead.

The defense then came up big when Grayson Peschel scored on an 81-yard interception return to make it 28-10 Argyle at the half.

In the third quarter, Gasperson connected with Julian Caldwell on a 73-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 35-10 lead and then Watson Bell scored on a 5-yard run to make it a 42-10 game in favor of Argyle.

Lovejoy scored again early in the fourth quarter to make it 42-17 Argyle, but could not mount a comeback.

Argyle (13-1, 8-0) will play South Oak Cliff in the state semifinals at a time and date to be determined.