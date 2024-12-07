Liberty Christian reigns supreme again: State champions for the second year

The Liberty Christian Warriors, under coach Jason Witten, won its second consecutive state championship on Saturday night, defeating Parish Episcopal by a score of 45-24.

The TAPPS Division I State Champions scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to put away the game.

Quinn Murphy connected with Brady Janusek on a 50-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors an early lead, but Episcopal answered with a touchdown of its own.

Chase Garnett then broke a 70-yard touchdown run to regain the lead for Liberty Christian, but an Episcopal field goal made it 14-10 LCS at the end of one.

In the second, Jonah Sullivan kicked a 24-yard field goal to give Liberty Christian a 17-10 lead, and Murphy hit Janusek on a 2-yard pass to make it 24-10.

Parish Episcopal scored again and the score was 24-17 Liberty Christian at halftime.

In the third quarter, Murphy tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Hawkins and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Janusek to give LCS a 38-17 lead.

Garnett then scored on an 8-yard run to make it 45-17 at the end of three.

Garnett finished the game with 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Liberty Christian finished 12-1 on the season with a 5-0 mark in district competition.