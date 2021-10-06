Ahead of Arbor Day, Argyle residents can sign up to get new trees

With about a month left until Argyle’s third annual Arbor Day event, residents can sign up now to pick up a new tree during the event.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6, and like last year, BPS Technology will be hosting a drive-through style event with the town at BPS’ office, 151 FM 407 East, according to a news release from the town of Argyle.

“Our BPS Technology crew is looking forward to once again hosting Argyle Arbor Day. Encouraging tree planting and maintenance is a perfect example of how our company’s values align with the town’s,” said Bravis Brown, CEO of BPS Technology. “Much like our own commitment to environmental sustainability, the town’s commitment to maintaining the community’s tree canopy is a testament to creating a great place to live and work.”

Residents living in Argyle’s town limits and the extraterritorial jurisdiction can sign up for a time slot during the event to pick up a Tuskegee Crape Myrtle, Southern Wax Myrtle, Texas Red Oak, White Oak or Basham’s Party Pink tree, limit one per household.

During the event, Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston will have a table for residents to chat and grab coffee and donuts as they drive through and pick up their tree. The day before, Livingston and Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright will dedicate four trees at Unity Park.

“Argyle’s rural, small-town charm is anchored in our location on the western edge of the Cross Timbers,” said Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston. “We are proud to once again be named Tree City USA and to celebrate the fact that over 30% of the town’s 11 square miles is under tree canopy.”

Celebrating Arbor Day is required to maintain the Tree City USA certification, which Argyle received for the second time last year.

Click here to register for your tree.