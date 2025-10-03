Highland Village City Update – October 2025

I am excited to share that Standard & Poors Global Ratings affirmed the City’s AAA bond rating. This is the highest rating available and only 46 cities and towns in Texas have earned this rating.

This top-tier rating, first achieved in 2018 when the City was upgraded from AA+ to AAA and reaffirmed in 2021, reinforces Highland Village’s reputation for fiscal responsibility. The rating was received for the City’s issuance of certificates of obligation (CO’s) totaling $7.4 million for street improvements. The CO’s will coincide with expiring debt and therefore have no impact to the City’s ad valorem tax rate.

Projects included in the issuance are the Highland Shores Blvd. Reconstruction from Briarhill Blvd. to Twin Coves, totaling $5,515,000 with a 50% match from Denton County. This project consists of replacing the concrete pavement section with new pavement as well as enhancing drainage, pedestrian and traffic safety and traffic calming along the section. It is anticipated that this project could be under construction in 2026. The Highland Village Road reconstruction from the entrance of the Municipal Complex to the KCS Railroad Crossing, totaling $1,560,000 with a 50% match from Denton County, is also included. This project will include widening the road cross-section by four feet, sidewalk improvements, drainage improvements and median improvements at the KCS Railroad crossing.

Additionally, a dedicated left-turn lane onto Canyon Creek will be added and additional trail connections are proposed. The project is projected to begin in spring 2026.

The City’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. City staff and Council worked through the summer developing a budget to provide the service and amenities you all expect in Highland Village. This year, the City tax rate will increase from $0.500273 to $0.500984. This will increase the taxes on our average residential home ($590,092) by $117.12. The assessed valuation came in at a 4.2% increase in property tax revenue. Sales tax revenues show a decrease of 7.8% from last year’s budgeted amount. The 2025 base budget is $26,208,623, with an additional $539,612 identified for supplemental requests. Our competitive pay, benefits and career development structure to attract and retain qualified personnel for FY 2026 has identified a 3% salary adjustment as well as market adjustments for some positions. I’d like to share with you some of the key initiatives and projects that are budgeted for this year:

The safety of our community is always a priority. This year, we funded the addition of two Outdoor Warning Sirens to provide better coverage throughout our community. The fire department will receive wildland/tech gear to equip personnel with a lighter, more breathable alternative to traditional bunker gear for calls that do not require full protection.

The police department is adding a drone program to be used for search and rescue, tactical response and evidence collection, and five Flock cameras will be added to increase the safety of the city. Additional funding was allocated to the parks department for requested teen-specific programming. Smoothing our streets is also a priority; we funded a new asphalt repair vehicle, which will improve the durability and efficiency of street repairs, allow for more permanent fixes, lower material costs and replace labor-intensive methods that are outdated. If you would like to learn more about the budget, City services and initiatives, you can view the budget at highlandvillage.org/budget.

We recently approved an amendment to our “Health and Sanitation” ordinance to prohibit the throwing of advertising circulars that end up in your gutter, driveway or walkway. City staff has notified the company that distributes these circulars in Highland Village. The company, Save, can securely place the circulars so they do not end up as litter, or they could mail them to households, and they would be in compliance with our ordinance. If you no longer wish to receive these circulars at all, you should visit save.com/delivery-options and “opt-out.” We have learned you need to enter your information several times before the site confirms you have unsubscribed by validating your address. According to the site, it can take up to six weeks for your address to be removed from their distribution list.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008, the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed nearly $600,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop, a kid zone, food and drink trucks and live music by 90 Proof. You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, participating in the run or bike race, or attending the event. You can also purchase a TXFallenPD Memorial T-shirt, which features the names of every Texas officer who died in the line of duty in 2024. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the Fallen Officer Fund, which provides monetary assistance to families of Texas officers killed in the line of duty. If you’d like a Memorial T-shirt, just stop by the Highland Village Police Department located at 1000 Highland Village Road. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

In partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, we hold the Salute Our Veterans event to honor our local Veterans and offer them a chance for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest can attend at no charge, as we seek community sponsorships to cover the cost of their attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veterans’ lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to select the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound and surrounding areas, attend and have their lunch paid through sponsorship funds.

I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by Oct. 27 either online at thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch. If you are a Veteran, you are invited to the luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville.

Please join us so we may say thank you and honor you for your service to our country. The lunch is a time for fellowship with other Veterans in the area as well as the forum for Congressman Gill’s awarding of Congressional Commendation to local Veterans. Please RSVP by Nov. 3 at thehvba.com/veterans or call us at 972-899-5105. We look forward to saluting you at this event!

The Concerts in the Park series will take place on Oct. 4 with Waterloo, a Celebration of ABBA, and on Oct. 11 with The Flannel Pajamas playing hits from the 90s. These events, sponsored by DCTA, will take place at Doubletree Ranch Park with food and drink trucks and family-friendly fun. The food and drink trucks will be open at 6 p.m. and bands kick off at 7 p.m.

Mark your calendar for a public input meeting regarding Lower Sellmeyer Park. Parks staff would like input from our community on the best use of this park. The event is Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lower Sellmeyer Park, 600 Sellmeyer Lane. Rain location is the Sgt. Dennis Oliver Event Center at Doubletree Ranch Park.

I look forward to seeing you at the Concerts in the Park and the TXFallenPD Tribute Event!