Sunday, August 31, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village passes ordinance to prohibit paper ads in residential areas

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
33
Kevin Laughlin, Highland Village City Attorney, holds up an example of a circular that would be subject to the new handbill ordinance.

At Highland Village’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Council approved an amendment to an ordinance that bans the use of “handbills” in residential areas to keep the city clean.

The amendment to the “Health and Sanitation” ordinance prohibits advertising circulars, which are paper advertisements, from being distributed, deposited, placed, thrown or scattered on residential property. Free newspapers that are randomly tossed into yards are included in the ordinance amendment.

According to Laurie Mullens, the director of marketing & communications for Highland Village, the amendment was considered “health and sanitation” because the paper advertisements often “end up as litter in yards and gutters.”

If a violation occurs, the amended ordinance says a fine will be issued not to exceed $500 for each offense.

The amendment was passed by a vote of 6-1, with councilmember Robert Fiester voting in opposition.

The council deliberated the ordinance amendment at their August 12 meeting. Watch below:

Previous article
Argyle Police Blotter
Next article
Program aims to reduce falls among older adults
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week