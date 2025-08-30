Highland Village passes ordinance to prohibit paper ads in residential areas

At Highland Village’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Council approved an amendment to an ordinance that bans the use of “handbills” in residential areas to keep the city clean.

The amendment to the “Health and Sanitation” ordinance prohibits advertising circulars, which are paper advertisements, from being distributed, deposited, placed, thrown or scattered on residential property. Free newspapers that are randomly tossed into yards are included in the ordinance amendment.

According to Laurie Mullens, the director of marketing & communications for Highland Village, the amendment was considered “health and sanitation” because the paper advertisements often “end up as litter in yards and gutters.”

If a violation occurs, the amended ordinance says a fine will be issued not to exceed $500 for each offense.

The amendment was passed by a vote of 6-1, with councilmember Robert Fiester voting in opposition.

The council deliberated the ordinance amendment at their August 12 meeting. Watch below: