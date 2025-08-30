Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 4, a suspicious vehicle parked near a house and killed the lights, which triggered a nearby kid to go full ninja mode and hide in the bushes. When confronted by a concerned citizen, the kid admitted he was just pulling a prank on his buddy in the car. Officers arrived to find nothing more than a neighborhood game, though the kids reported the caller was rude and yelled at them.

On June 26, a caller reported a man walking south in the northbound lane of FM 1830, loaded down with “a lot of backpacks” in clothing that made him hard to see. An officer arrived and gave him a ride to his destination.

On July 1, a cautious caller phoned in to make sure tossing twigs into his burn pit wouldn’t spark any trouble. Dispatch assured him it was perfectly fine—as long as it was a burn day.

On July 1, a woman accidentally locked herself out of her own home and called police for help. Officers explained their “solution” involved a door-smashing technique she might not appreciate. She wisely opted for the less destructive locksmith route.

On July 4, there were eight calls to police in regards to fireworks complaints. The first was called in at 9:05 p.m. and the last at 11:29 p.m. In one case, the fireworks hit a little too close to home… literally. A caller claimed fireworks were hitting their house. When officers arrived, all was quiet as neighbors said they were done shooting them off for the night.

Another round of fireworks set off a small fire on Shenandoah Court. When officers arrived, they reported seeing someone putting the fire out. The homeowner told police he had been shooting fireworks off earlier, but it seemed the blaze was the grand finale that concluded his show for the night.

That same night, someone’s celebration turned into a literal dumpster fire. A dump trailer filled with trash was reportedly on fire, but there were no visible flames, just lots of smoke.

On July 9, police responded to a call about an unexpected guest who slithered into someone’s downstairs closet. Officers arrived and politely escorted the uninvited snake off the premises.

On July 16, a homeowner reported a parked car out front with people allegedly “smoking weed.” Officers arrived, searched the two occupants (with their consent), and found nothing illegal—just a lot of awkward vibes. The pair was free to go back to whatever totally legal thing they were doing.

On July 20, a cow took advantage of an open gate at Crawford and Hwy 377, opting for a foodie tour. It strolled past Subway, Donut Paradise, Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta, and the Snooty Pig Cafe, weighing its culinary options. Ultimately, the cow was rounded up and sent home to graze—because, as every parent says, “We have food at home.”