Proposed Texas THC ban stalls in House after Senate approval

A proposal to ban hemp-derived THC products in Texas has stalled in the House after passing the Senate earlier this month, leaving the issue unlikely to advance during the current special legislative session, The Texas Tribune reported.

Senate Bill 6, backed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, would have outlawed products containing any detectable level of cannabinoids except CBD and CBG. The measure followed months of emotional debate, with supporters arguing the products endanger children and critics warning a ban would devastate patients and small businesses.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously vetoed a similar bill, calling instead for regulations such as banning sales to minors and near schools. Industry advocates say they welcome rules but oppose an outright ban. “If your concern is about access by minors, then pass an age bill,” said Cynthia Cabrera of Hometown Hero, an Austin-based manufacturer.

Consumable THC products in Texas are mostly made from hemp-derived cannabinoids that were made legal federally and statewide in 2019. These products come in various forms, including smokable vapes and flower buds, oils and creams, baked goods, drinks, gummies, and candies. Under current law, those forms would remain legal if lawmakers don’t take any action to further regulate or ban THC.

For now, hemp-derived THC products remain legal if they contain less than 0.3% THC, though enforcement could increase. Advocates remain cautious. “Everyone should stay vigilant. The session is not over,” Cabrera said.