Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 22 arrests in June, answered or initiated 2,511 calls for service and took 54 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On June 16, officers were dispatched to a report of a naked male walking in the hallway areas of the business. Upon arrival, officers located the subject who appeared to be injured and contacted medics who transported the subject to an area hospital.

On June 20, officers responded to a report of a prowler looking into the windows of homes on South Pecan Parkway. Officers responded to the area and found an elderly man who was lost and looking for his family. They assisted in reuniting him with his family.

On June 28, officers were dispatched to reports that there was an intoxicated male at a business swimming pool. The caller stated the male was saying “Gangy things and dressed like he was in a gang.” Officers arrived and asked the male to go back to his room for the evening – he complied. No gang activity was discovered.

On June 30, a male called 911 because someone had shot at him and the bullet hit his truck. Several officers responded to the area and made contact with the person with the gun. The subject stated it was a BB gun and he was shooting at bees in a tree, not at the caller or his truck.