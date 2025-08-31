Program aims to reduce falls among older adults

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Denton County, in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging, will offer an eight-week workshop this fall to help older adults reduce their risk of falls and stay active.

The free program, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, will run Tuesdays from Sept. 16 through Nov. 4 at the American Legion Hall Senior Center, 629 Lakey St, Denton.

Research shows that up to half of older adults living in the community fear falling, and many limit their activities because of that concern, according to Chandani Kothari, Denton County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health. Limiting activity can lead to physical weakness, which increases the risk of falling.

The evidence-based program is designed to help participants view falls as controllable, set realistic activity goals, and make simple changes to their environment to reduce risks. Participants will also learn exercises to improve strength and balance.

For more information or to register, call (940) 349-8298.