Sheriff’s Corner: Back to School=Back to Safety!

As our children return to school, everyone must prioritize safety and remain cautious this school year. When driving in school zones, please stay alert, do not use your cell phones since they are prohibited in these areas, and follow the school zone speed limits. Remember that traffic fines are doubled in school zones. Watch out for children at bus stops and when they cross streets, especially near schools.

Parents should drop off and pick up their children only in designated areas and maintain awareness of their surroundings. Students walking or biking should cross only at intersections and crosswalks and utilize sidewalks when available. It’s important for them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street to ensure their safety.

Additionally, obeying crossing guards, wearing helmets while biking, and avoiding distractions from electronic devices are vital for everyone’s safety. By consistently following traffic rules, signs, and signals, we can create a safer environment for all as we begin another school year.

