Highland Village Police Blotter 

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 21, a resident trying to help a stray cat by taking it to a vet for a microchip check was bitten for their efforts. The feisty cat was later found to be microchipped and belonged to a Flower Mound resident.

On June 23, two neighbors with an ongoing dispute about their property line added another incident to the list, with one accusing the other of parking a truck and placing trash cans on her property. The neighbor countered with a survey showing the property boundary. Officers referred both parties to the Denton County Constable’s Office, noting police don’t have the authority to settle property disputes.

On June 26, a 15-year-old practicing driving with a parent in the Doubletree Ranch Park parking lot mistook the accelerator for the brake, sending the car over a curb and into a ditch. The minor crash caused a small gas spill, which the fire department quickly cleaned up. No injuries were reported.

On July 1, a woman led police on a low-speed chase that ended in her own driveway, where she admitted she was just trying to avoid having her car towed. Officers had attempted to stop her for warrants and watched as she committed additional traffic violations on the way home. She was arrested for the original warrant of striking an unattended vehicle and charged with evading arrest.

On July 6, a resident of Varia apartments on FM 407 reported that multiple tires on his and his roommate’s vehicles had been slashed. The vandalism followed a previous incident in which someone spray-painted foul language on their cars and keyed one of them, as well as slashed another victim’s tires. Police said the suspects remain at large.

On July 20, a thief took advantage of an unlocked vehicle during a birthday party at Kid’s Kastle Park, stealing a purse and causing more than $700 in losses. Detectives identified a suspect vehicle and are working with Arlington police to confirm the suspect’s identity.

On July 22, a man at Bistecca Steakhouse caused a scene by cursing at employees after the server cut him off following his third martini. Staff tried arranging him an Uber, but he couldn’t recall his address nor what city he was currently in and later attempted to run from police, insisting he “wasn’t even that drunk.” Officers cited him for public intoxication but released him to his girlfriend, who arrived to take responsibility for him.