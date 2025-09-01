Service Above Self: Rotary Roundup

Duck, Duck, What?

I love ducks.

They make me happy. Growing up my favorite game was “Duck, Duck, Goose.” As a teacher this was a popular game among preschoolers. It’s a simple tag game played in a circle. Easy to do and easy to teach. This Scandinavian game immigrated to Minnesota in the 1920’s and then spread to schools and playgrounds all over America.

Duck, Duck, Goose!

I also love cruising.

One type of passenger-led cruise activity is hiding rubber ducks on board a cruise ship. Each duck is tagged with a greeting. Finding a cute duck can lead to meeting its owner. I have found mini ducks to a large rhinestone-studded one.

Duck, Duck, I found one!

Ducks can also be found on the windshields of Jeeps. If you are a jeep owner, you may have been ducked. This is the coolest activity. Jeep enthusiasts leave rubber ducks on other jeeps to spread positivity. The very first jeep ducked was done in Canada with a note that said, “Have a great day!” This random act of kindness has spread all over the United States.

Duck, Duck, oh, how cute!

On Saturday, Sept. 20th Flower Mound will be ducked by the Cross Timbers Rotary Club. This is not a random act of kindness that Jeep owners do but a carefully planned event bringing joy and fellowship to the River Walk in Flower Mound.

Over 30,000 rubber ducks will be released, racing down the river to the finish line at The River Walk. If you like to buy Powerball tickets, this is the event for you because you can have a duck in this race. Every year 181 million people play Powerball but what are the odds of winning? For the Duck Derby, one duck in 30,000 is more winnable. The winning duck will be announced at the end of the race. Prizes vary from $2,500 Visa gift card for 1st place to $1,000 gift card for 3rd place. Prizes are given for the first ten ducks to cross the finish line. Your odds of winning are getting better plus you are helping local charities.

This event is called the 8th Annual Rhythms at the River Walk and will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20th with the rubber duck drop at 1 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, and vendor booth shopping plus lots more. This is free and open to the community with proceeds from the rubber duck adoptions going to local non-profits. Come join the fun, adopt a duck, and help your community.

Duck, Duck, I won!!!

September events & community service opportunities

Lewisville Western Days: On Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday Sept. 27, volunteers are needed to help with Western Days. If you are interested, contact the Lewisville Morning Rotary to volunteer.

8th Annual Rhythms at the River Walk and Duck Drop: The Duck Derby is on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food trucks and vendors from Rhythms at the River Walk will be there all afternoon. To adopt a rubber duck or volunteer, contact the Cross Timbers Rotary Club.

Paul Juarez, Breaking the Cycle: Paul Juarez’s journey of Fatherhood: A powerful program on poverty and fatherhood will be presented on Sept. 18th at 5:30 p.m. at Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407. Paul has also been a guest on the Drew Barrymore TV show and played an actor in “The Chosen,” a TV series. Contact the Highland Village Rotary Club for more information.

Health and Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, Oct. 4: Lewisville Noon Rotary is looking for vendors for this fair that will be held at Community Pharmacy. The fair will be held in the parking lot and inside the Atrium building. They have the room and would love to have you participate. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact the Lewisville Noon Rotary.

Flag Program: Local Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a Rotary Club.

Area clubs invite you to join them. Clubs meet on various days and times to fit your schedule.

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant

Highland Village Rd. at 407

Candy Wade, President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian

Highland Village Rd. at 407

Leslie Thompson, President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott

4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips, President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café

208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant

Highland Village Rd. at 407

Sheldon Connell, President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club

1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson, President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council

400 E. Hickory St. Denton

Vicki Byrd, President

www.portal.clubrunner.ca

Submitted by Candy Wade