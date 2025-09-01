Highland Village retains AAA bond rating

Highland Village announced on Thursday it has retained its AAA bond rating, which is the highest rating available.

The city was rated by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, which affirmed the city’s AAA bond rating again.

According to the city’s announcement, the achievement underscores Highland Village’s strong economy, sound financial management and solid budgetary performance.

“This top-tier rating, first achieved in 2018 when the city was upgraded from AA+ to AAA and reaffirmed in 2021, reinforces Highland Village’s reputation for fiscal responsibility,” said the city in a statement. “Only 46 cities and towns in Texas have earned this rating.”

According to the city, the Council has published notice of intent to issue Certificates of Obligation for street projects totaling $7.4 million, including the issuance cost.

The street projects include the Highland Shores Blvd. Reconstruction Project from Briarhill Blvd. to Twin Coves and Highland Village Rd. from Brazos to the KCS Railroad.

Council will consider approving the ordinance to issue Certificates of Obligation at its meeting on September 9.

For more information, visit Highland Village’s website.