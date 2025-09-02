Community Health Fair scheduled at Flower Mound Senior Center

To learn the latest information about health and wellness, stop by the annual community Health Fair at the Flower Mound Senior Center on Friday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Sponsored by Encompass Health and organized by the Seniors in Motion Auxiliary (SIMA), the event will feature nearly 70 vendors from various area businesses and non-profit organizations.

Attendees will be able to receive free health checks including hearing and skin checks and flu shots. They can talk to experts in healthy aging and caregiver resources. And they can win door prizes!

The Flower Mound Senior Center is located at 2701 W. Windsor Drive behind Mi Dia in Flower Mound.

For more information about Flower Mound’s Seniors in Motion program, visit the program’s website.