Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – October 2025

Welcome to fall in North Texas.

This is a great time of year for us and we should all be thankful for the town and state we live in. I have made it a big part of our meetings to ensure everyone who wishes to speak is heard to the fullest extent possible. Hearing everyone’s views makes any final decisions of your council and committees better.

Last month your town council made a few important changes as to how Copper Canyon works for you. The first change is improving our website. We started the process to update our website, allowing you to access information from town hall easier and quicker. There should be direct links to forms such as permits and other services. Your Mayor Pro Tem Victoria Hubbard has done a great job providing vendors for your council to select. Let us know what you would like to see on our site and we will see if we can “get ‘er done.”

The second item was the selection of a new building inspector team. The new company has a “deep bench,” which will hopefully mean better responses for inspections and reliability in tracking construction permitting. The new company will be coming fully online this month. The process for applying and permitting has not changed for you, the customer, only how the town does its business in tracking and giving you customer service.

Those are items we have completed, here is where we are heading next.

I have issued a request for a “Grand Committee Workshop”- GCW. This will be a voluntary meeting of all standing committees: Town Council, Planning and Zoning and the Board of Adjustment.

The purpose is one of requesting a review and suggestions to our ordinances. To my knowledge, we have never done a complete review – 1 to 14A- of our ordinances. There are continuous federal and state code updates, which we try to keep up with, but somehow have fallen behind. We have a limited number of full-time town employees who are kept very busy with daily operations. An outside firm will help us accomplish this new mission. We are going to have a selection committee interview at least three outside companies, presenting one for a final approval by the town council.

After that approval, the firm will go thru our ordinances and any suggestions that come from the GCW. Hopefully this will bring our ordinances up to today’s necessary standards. However, it will take some time.

Don’t forget we have a Town clean-up day on Oct. 4 with a trail clean-up day the following week on Oct 11. Our next town council meeting will be Oct. 27 due to a federal holiday at the start of the month.

Let us know if there is anything we can help you with.