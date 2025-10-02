Thursday, October 2, 2025
Honey Berry Cafe in Highland Village closed indefinitely

By Micah Pearce
Honeyberry Pancakes and Cafe closed its doors in Highland Village. (CTG)

Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe on FM 407 in Highland Village announced it will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

“We regret to inform you that we are closed indefinitely,” reads a sign posted on the brunch spot’s front door. “Thank you all for the support you have shown us.”

The location has been taken off of the Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe website, but the company hasn’t said why the location closed.

Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe opened in Highland Village in August 2023 and the franchise is owned by WeEat Hospitality Group.

Neither the Highland Village location nor the WeEat Hospitality Group could be reached for comment.

Other Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex include Dallas and Richardson.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette.

