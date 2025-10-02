A police standoff at apartment complex in Lewisville left one dead and the suspect injured

A man that shot at police while they responded to a suicide attempt early Thursday morning was arrested following a long police standoff at a Budget Suites in Lewisville.

Reports of the male suspect, who has not been identified, threatening suicide and that he was going to kill others around him around 3 a.m.

Other calls to police reported the suspect had “possibly shot an adult woman inside his room before officers arrived,” according to police.

When officers arrived, he came out of a room armed with a handgun and began shooting at officers.

Officials said officers did not have the opportunity to return fire and ran for cover.

Eventually, the man returned to the room, which is when officers called for an armored vehicle.

Once the armored vehicle arrived, the suspect began firing at officers again, prompting a request for SWAT’s assistance.

Following the standoff, the suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound, eventually surrendered and was arrested.

After the arrest, officers searched the apartment and found a woman dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released.

According to officials, it is unclear whether the suspect’s gunshot wound was inflicted by officers returning fire or was self-inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area.