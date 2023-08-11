Honey Berry Cafe launching soft opening in Highland Village

Honey Berry Pancakes & Cafe, a small chain of brunch restaurants, will open the doors on its new Highland Village location next week.

The new restaurant, 3020 Justin Road, plans to launch a soft opening at 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Highland Village Business Association.

Honey Berry has about a dozen locations, most of them in the midwest and a few in North Texas. Their menus feature lots of breakfast classics, such as omelettes and other egg dishes, hash brown skillets, and many flavors of pancakes, waffles, crepes and french toast. In addition to serving coffee, smoothies and other common breakfast drinks, there are also several cocktails served with brunch, such as a bloody Mary, mimosa, Irish coffee and more. The restaurants are also open for lunch and serve soups, wraps, sandwiches and salads.

Honey Berry Cafe will be in the same location as the short-lived Toasted Yolk Cafe, a brunch place that closed last year after less than six months in business.

