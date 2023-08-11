Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village P&Z to consider Shops request for parking, renovations

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
24
Digital renderings courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission next week will consider a request from The Shops at Highland Village to add parking spaces and renovate its courtyards.

A Cheesecake Factory restaurant is expected to open late this year in the former Barnes & Noble bookstore, and the large shopping center intends to add some parking near the center’s new centerpiece business.

“There are some exciting changes on the horizon at The Shops at Highland Village, including the highly anticipated opening of the Cheesecake Factory later this year,” said Ravi Wadhwa, general manager of The Shops at Highland Village. “We are making some immediate adjustments to enhance center access and parking in conjunction with Cheesecake Factory’s opening, followed by more extensive renovations in 2024, which reinforce our commitment to continuously improving The Shops as a destination for our community to work, shop and play.

“Immediate changes to the Southern Courtyard, most commonly referred to as Central Park, (between Lambeau’s America and Soma) include the addition of 26 parking spaces with a new thoroughfare near Cheesecake Factory to facilitate an enhanced customer experience,” Wadhwa continued. “Soft seating, shaded areas and landscaped green space will be added, as well as a permanent stage area. Finally, enhanced gateway entries with signage, lighting and a valet stand will supplement.”

The Shops also intends to add some parking spots along Deer Creek, which runs along the south side of the future Cheesecake Factory. In 2024, The Shops intends to make improvements to the Northern Courtyard, commonly known as The Patio, (between Blue Goose Cantina and Ben & Jerry’s) to “create a more cohesive event space for the entire community to enjoy.”

A public hearing will be held at the Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the City Council meeting on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road.

Previous articleFoodie Friday: From culinary veteran to Texas flair, meet Jorge Romero, the maestro of flavor at The Barrel
Next articleHoney Berry Cafe launching soft opening in Highland Village
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.