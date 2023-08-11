Highland Village P&Z to consider Shops request for parking, renovations

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission next week will consider a request from The Shops at Highland Village to add parking spaces and renovate its courtyards.

A Cheesecake Factory restaurant is expected to open late this year in the former Barnes & Noble bookstore, and the large shopping center intends to add some parking near the center’s new centerpiece business.

“There are some exciting changes on the horizon at The Shops at Highland Village, including the highly anticipated opening of the Cheesecake Factory later this year,” said Ravi Wadhwa, general manager of The Shops at Highland Village. “We are making some immediate adjustments to enhance center access and parking in conjunction with Cheesecake Factory’s opening, followed by more extensive renovations in 2024, which reinforce our commitment to continuously improving The Shops as a destination for our community to work, shop and play.

“Immediate changes to the Southern Courtyard, most commonly referred to as Central Park, (between Lambeau’s America and Soma) include the addition of 26 parking spaces with a new thoroughfare near Cheesecake Factory to facilitate an enhanced customer experience,” Wadhwa continued. “Soft seating, shaded areas and landscaped green space will be added, as well as a permanent stage area. Finally, enhanced gateway entries with signage, lighting and a valet stand will supplement.”

The Shops also intends to add some parking spots along Deer Creek, which runs along the south side of the future Cheesecake Factory. In 2024, The Shops intends to make improvements to the Northern Courtyard, commonly known as The Patio, (between Blue Goose Cantina and Ben & Jerry’s) to “create a more cohesive event space for the entire community to enjoy.”

A public hearing will be held at the Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the City Council meeting on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road.