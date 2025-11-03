Stand Strong Fencing honors veterans with November giveback campaign

Geoff and Gina Campbell know how blessed they are. After all, they’ve built a thriving local business doing something they love—installing sturdy fences for friends and neighbors across Argyle and the surrounding areas. They also appreciate the freedom that comes with working for themselves after years in the corporate grind, which, more importantly, has also allowed them to give back to the community through various charitable contributions and volunteer efforts.

With that gratitude in mind, they are upping the ante this November with a new partnership that honors local veterans.

For every new fence installation this month, Stand Strong Fencing of Argyle will donate a portion of the proceeds to the local nonprofit, Spirit of a Hero. With Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, the Campbells saw it as the perfect time to spotlight the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms. And what better organization to get behind than Spirit of a Hero? The 501(c)(3) nonprofit is dedicated to providing financial, developmental, and community support to veterans of the United States armed forces, first responders, frontline workers, and their families.

Beyond raising money, Spirit of a Hero raises awareness of Veteran behavioral issues, provides hope and support, and bridges service gaps through community-driven activities. They’ve raised millions through motorcycle rides, golf tournaments, and galas. Organizers and volunteers also donate time, knowledge, and skills to remodel homes, build houses, and perform vehicle conversions.

“Gina and I love being good stewards of this community,” Geoff said. “Spirit of a Hero has put in a lot of hard work over the years to support our veterans, and their efforts do not go unnoticed. This is our way of saying thank you and finding more ways to be involved.”

Stand Strong has already shown its commitment to the community a thousand times over—whether it be installing sturdy fences or sponsoring local events such as the Double Oak July 4th event and turkey trot festivities, the Argyle Eggstravaganza during Easter, the Lantana Dad’s Bourbon and BBQ event, and the Argyle Police Department Trunk or Treat.

They are also proud booster club members for the Argyle football team.

For more information on Spirit of a Hero, visit spiritofahero.org. For more information on Stand Strong Fencing, visit standstrongfencing.com/argyle-tx or call 940-412-1412.

