Thursday, November 6, 2025
Denton County ESD rescues elusive furry friend

Micah Pearce
Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 rescued "Dasher" the kitten and he is safe at the station. (Photo courtesy of DCESD)

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 responded to an interesting call Tuesday morning when a kitten hid inside the dashboard of a driver.

The driver saw a kitten in the middle of the road, so she hopped out of the car to pick it up and take it to a safe place.

Dasher the kitten was snuggled up inside the dashboard, attempting to escape rescue. (Photo courtesy of DCESD)

However, the kitten was weary of its rescuer and decided to go into hiding.

It crawled up under the dashboard and snuggled up inside.

Once crews arrived, they used tools to remove the dashboard panels and brackets to get to the fearful feline.

Crews retrieved the kitten and it is now recovering at the station, where he was given the name “Dasher” because of his love for dashboards.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

