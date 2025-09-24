Jason Witten nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end and current head coach of Liberty Christian football Jason Witten is one of 128 former players with the chance to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Over the next few months, the list of 128 names will slim to 50 and eventually down to 25 semifinalists.

The names of the 15 finalists will be announced just before Super Bowl LX.

Witten is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in catches with 1,215, receiving yards with 12,977 and games played with 255.

He has appeared in 11 Pro Bowls, which is tied for the most by a Cowboys player. He shares the honor with Bob Lily.

As a coach with Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Witten has led the Warriors to back-to-back state championships.

In 2022, Witten interviewed for a job in Nashville, Tennessee, but decided to return as the head coach at Liberty Christian.

Witten joins nine other former Cowboys players.