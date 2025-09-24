Thursday, September 25, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Jason Witten nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
26
Jason Witten with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo courtesy of the Cowboys)

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end and current head coach of Liberty Christian football Jason Witten is one of 128 former players with the chance to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Over the next few months, the list of 128 names will slim to 50 and eventually down to 25 semifinalists.

The names of the 15 finalists will be announced just before Super Bowl LX.

Witten is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in catches with 1,215, receiving yards with 12,977 and games played with 255.

He has appeared in 11 Pro Bowls, which is tied for the most by a Cowboys player. He shares the honor with Bob Lily.

As a coach with Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Witten has led the Warriors to back-to-back state championships.

In 2022, Witten interviewed for a job in Nashville, Tennessee, but decided to return as the head coach at Liberty Christian.

Witten joins nine other former Cowboys players.

Previous article
Branded Bowls is now open in Flower Mound
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week