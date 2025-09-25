Parker Square to host pumpkin patch for local charities

Parker Square in Flower Mound will host a pumpkin patch this year, which will open on Friday, Oct. 3 and last until Friday, Oct. 26.

“Our vision is for the Parker Square Pumpkin Patch to become a community tradition that lasts for years to come,” said Jordan Peyton of Parker Square’s marketing team. “It’s about more than just pumpkins—it’s about giving back to local causes, creating a gathering place for families and making those fall memories that everyone looks forward to each year.”

The fundraiser is open to any team, non-profit, charity or organization that wants to get involved, whether through pre-selling tickets or helping out at the patch.

Groups already participating include Ally’s Wish, Broken Halos Haven, LISD PTAs, local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops and the Flower Mound Lacrosse Association.

The pumpkin patch will have more than 5,000 pumpkins to choose from and photo opportunities throughout the patch. LaLa Photography will have a couple of professional booths set up, as well.

Local shops at Parker Square will be serving seasonal fall treats and Flo Mo Redline Club, a car club started by Flower Mound High School seniors to support charities, will host a car show on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 1-4 p.m.

To sign up for the event, visit the Parker Square Pumpkin Patch website.

Two different ticket options are available:

$10: the purchase of a pumpkin, only. This does not include a donation to a charity or youth group. This option will be available starting the first day of the event.

$25: A presale option is currently available and allows attendees to pick out their own “pumpkin-with-a-purpose” anytime during the event’s dates from Oct. 4-29. Proceeds will go directly to local youth organizations throughout the community.

Parker Square’s pumpkin patch will be one of the only ones in Flower Mound after the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced it would be closing permanently on Facebook on September 17.

The beloved local patch had trouble the last couple of years keeping business up with rising costs and a lack of labor.