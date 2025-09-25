Viral video of confrontation in Flower Mound draws attention online

Social media is abuzz after a viral video began circulating on Wednesday of a unidentified woman allegedly berating a delivery driver in a Flower Mound parking lot. Neither party called police to file a report, according to FMPD. Efforts to reach the woman to confirm her identity were unsuccessful.

A woman claiming to be the daughter of the irate woman in the video posted a statement on her Facebook page denouncing the incident.

To restore a little faith in humanity, a Flower Mound restaurant owner spotted the delivery driver on Thursday morning and described his kind encounter with her.