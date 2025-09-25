Flower Mound Police Blotter

On June 21, around 6:30 p.m., an officer found a 28-year-old woman passed out near a fishing trail at Murrell Park. She was determined to be wasted and was arrested for public intoxication.

On July 1, a 51-year-old woman reported that her front lawn had become the main course in an unscheduled midnight buffet. Around midnight, a group of teenage boys dumped potatoes in her yard, then returned an hour later to pelt her house with eggs. Believed to be local high schoolers, the suspects made a fast food getaway in a black Infiniti.

On July 4, a 43-year-old woman began her Independence Day in custody after being arrested at 2 a.m. for Driving While Intoxicated with an open container. During the arrest, she made matters worse by slapping the officer as he tried to detain her and continued resisting even while handcuffed. Officers later discovered she also had outstanding warrants from other agencies.

On July 6, officers responded to reports that a 38-year-old man had decided to take traffic control into his own hands by placing flags in the road, forcing cars to stop. He was arrested for obstructing a highway.

On July 11, someone was apparently in too much of a hurry to celebrate Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven—another driver reported their car had been sideswiped by a hit-and-run suspect who vanished faster than brain freeze.

On July 16, a man thought he could swipe more than just his phone, walking out with an unpaid screen protector after installation.

On July 17, someone “borrowed” an electric scooter thinking it was a rentable ride—but instead of returning it, they rode off into the sunset. The owner valued the loss at $495.

On July 18, a 17-year-old male went on a rampage at his parents’ house, breaking things and causing damage amounting to $1,500.

On July 20, a 33-year-old man was taking a casual walk along Highway 377. Unfortunately, he was inebriated, so he was arrested for public intoxication and spent the night in the drunk tank.

On July 22, a pair of females tried to take off with a shopping cart full of merchandise at a store on Dixon Lane before ditching it in the parking lot and fleeing in a white SUV. The cart had about 23 items worth $800. They led officers on a short pursuit before eluding them.

On July 31, someone mistook the soccer fields at Gerault Park for a NASCAR track, leaving $1,000 worth of turf damage and forcing the fields into an early offseason.

On August 8, a 55-year-old woman reported that her neighbor had stolen her debit card information. She became suspicious when he arrived at her house to collect packages addressed to an unknown recipient. Officers arrested the suspect for fraud, and further investigation revealed he also had active warrants for theft, forgery, and fraudulent identification.