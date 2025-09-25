More details released on Dallas ICE attack; Local leaders react

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. The wounded detainees were in critical condition as of Wednesday.

The shooting is at least the third at a Texas ICE facility in recent months.

Law enforcement officials at the news conferences on Wednesday and Thursday urged the public to tone down the political rhetoric toward immigration officers. Other GOP officials called for a general stop to the recent spate of political violence.

Vice President JD Vance said on X that “the obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop.”

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on X that the shooting “will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive. We will offer ICE additional support to assist their operations.”

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound) blamed the left for triggering the violence.

“Democrats smear ICE agents as “Nazis” and “Gestapo.” Radical lunatics hear that rhetoric and act on it. This is political violence fueled by the Left,” Gill posted on X.

State Sen. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) lamented that law enforcement officers are facing rising threats for simply doing their job.

“Political violence has no place in our society and must be met with the full weight of justice. Please keep the victims and their loved ones in your prayers. We must never waver in our support of the brave men and women who risk their lives each and every day to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of every Texan.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/09/24/dallas-ICE-shooting-fatalities/.