Friday, September 26, 2025
Carter BloodCare to host blood drive at Tanger Outlets

Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

A blood drive will be held by Carter BloodCare at Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile donation unit will be set up in the parking lot behind the Nike store at 15853 N. Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas.

“As local and national blood supplies reach emergency levels heading into the busy fall season, volunteer donor are critical to meeting the constant need for blood in surrounding communities,” said Carter BloodCare.

Volunteer donors will receive an exclusive t-shirt from Tanger and Carter BloodCare as a token of appreciation.

Appointments are encouraged as a way to make the donation process smooth. Those reservations can be made at the Carter BloodCare website.

However, walk-up donors will also be accepted.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

