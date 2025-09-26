Friday, September 26, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
233

Officers were dispatched to Kroger in reference to a theft that had occurred. Officers found that an unknown subject had stolen over $1,800 in cosmetic supplies. A theft reported was generated for investigation. 

An officer was on patrol when he observed a vehicle parked in a handicap zone without a placard. The owner of the vehicle came outside, because “they were just there for a sec.” The owner was found to also have a warrant for their arrest from the Fort Worth Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was arrested and cited. 

An officer stopped a semi-truck for violating the truck route ordinance. The driver was found to have a warrant for Assault Strangulation and was arrested. The vehicle was released to a corporate official. 

An Officer was dispatched to a theft reported. A resident had their back license plate stolen off of their vehicle. An offense report was generated for investigation.

Previous article
Carter BloodCare to host blood drive at Tanger Outlets
Next article
Foodie Friday: Little Joe’s Farmstead serves good food with a good purpose
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles



Popular This Week