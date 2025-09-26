Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to Kroger in reference to a theft that had occurred. Officers found that an unknown subject had stolen over $1,800 in cosmetic supplies. A theft reported was generated for investigation.

An officer was on patrol when he observed a vehicle parked in a handicap zone without a placard. The owner of the vehicle came outside, because “they were just there for a sec.” The owner was found to also have a warrant for their arrest from the Fort Worth Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was arrested and cited.

An officer stopped a semi-truck for violating the truck route ordinance. The driver was found to have a warrant for Assault Strangulation and was arrested. The vehicle was released to a corporate official.

An Officer was dispatched to a theft reported. A resident had their back license plate stolen off of their vehicle. An offense report was generated for investigation.