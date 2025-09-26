Foodie Friday: Little Joe’s Farmstead serves good food with a good purpose

By Hannah Sutherland, Contributing Writer

Little Joe’s Farmstead opened its doors and is serving up elevated American cuisine in Argyle with a purpose: to help families of child cancer patients pay for treatments.

The restaurant occupies the former home of Johnny Joe’s convenience store at 401 Hwy 377 in Argyle, and has been remodeled to resemble a Napa Valley farmhouse.

Owner Jim Reid’s passion to give back began when his young son, Kevin, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia at three years old. Reid spent the next 20 years as a single dad taking his son to treatments at Texas Children’s Hospital and giving him round the clock care.

“It’s really, really hard,” said Reid. “You rely a lot on your spirituality and faith in others to get through it, because it just emotionally wipes you out and financially devastates you.”

As a real estate developer in the Houston area, he transformed the old building of Matthews Motors in Houston into a family restaurant and arcade called Little Matt’s. The profits from Little Matt’s have helped fund cancer treatments for families at Texas Children’s since 2009.

Little Joe’s Farmstead is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The menu offers a wide variety of breakfast, brunch, lunch and drink options, including cereal bowl-sized espresso beverages, Ice-ees, beer and wine. An ice cream shop, called The Scoop, is also now open.

The property is also home to Argyle Christian Academy, a preschool focused on developing childhood reading and social skills and teaching Bible stories.

A Breast Cancer benefit at Little Joe’s in April raised $250,000 for five women’s breast cancer treatments.

Since opening in October 2024, the restaurant reached its three-year sales goal within 10 months. The Town of Argyle granted Little Joe’s $100,000 in July 2025 as a reimbursement for the restaurant’s new ice cream shop and other site improvements.

“I’d like to state my gratitude for the area of Argyle,” Reid said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever lived in a community that really cares about each other as much as us. Faith, family and sense of community is second to none, and it’s something to behold.”

Visit Little Joe’s at 401 Hwy 377 S, Argyle. Find them online at littlejoesfarmstead.com.