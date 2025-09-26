The Arts: Celebrating our local artists

Fall brings many local artists to the attention of Flower Mound. Between the library, the CAC, the Town Hall Art Wall and the traffic signal boxes, there is no limit to the variety and quality of public art available for all to enjoy. Some of these artists are new to us and some are seasoned favorites, but all contribute to the proliferation of art in Flower Mound.

The library has a number of works of art to view this fall. During their summer break, local teens painted murals in study rooms 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6. In August, there was a ribbon cutting for the murals, each depicting a different iconic region of Texas. When you’re at the library, be sure you look at the Texas vistas brought to life by these artists: Abigail Sweatt, Gael Giovani Guardado, Rhianna Patel, Sonu Reddy and Noah Kang.

In September, the library will also feature art by Lynne Izganics, author and illustrator. Illustrations from her book, “Baxter the Traveling Bunny,” will be featured on the Children’s Art Wall at the library.

Grayson Jones has six of his works about cars hanging on the Teen Art Wall at the Library. He still has his car photography on display at the Community Activity Center.

Beth Dilley is a familiar artist to Flower Mound residents. In September, Beth will have four works in the ‘Dwelling on Home’ series featured on the Practicing Artists Wall at the library.

Flower Mound now has three new pieces of public art for you to enjoy! The winners of the Town’s 2025 Traffic Signal Box Art Project are Marisa Jean Angeli, Tina Alvarez and Connie Lu.

Marisa Jean Angeli’s design is at Morriss Road and Dixon Lane by Marcus High School. Submitted under the “Connecting Through Creativity” category, her work “Cascade” immerses the viewer in swirling waves and foaming water. Marisa Jean is a sculptural painter based in Flower Mound.

The design by photographer artist Tina Alvarez is at the corner of Peters Colony and Old Settlers Road. Submitted under the “Flowers of the Flower Mound” category, her photo of tulips expertly captures color and light. A tireless traveler and passionate photographer for the last 25 years, Tina has won many awards with her unique photographs. If you recognize Tina’s work, that’s because her art has been displayed at Flower Mound Town Hall, CAC, Senior Center, and Library!

Artist Connie Lu grew up in Flower Mound, and now her artwork is a part of her hometown. On the corner of Flower Mound Road and Furlong Drive, you’ll find her “Flowers of the Flower Mound” design, which incorporates 15 flower species found in Texas, intertwined with six state animals.

Work from Flower Mound artist Doris Aguirre was recently installed on the Town Hall Art Display Wall. Her work explores the beauty of vast landscapes and the intimate details of nature. As a longtime resident of Flower Mound, Doris finds inspiration in the natural world around her.

Beth Dilley (Bethany Kangas) says for all her friends who have been asking her to do a painting class, please join her on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 12-2 p.m. at the Flower Mound CAC! It is only $5 and will be fun and easy, no matter what your artistic experience level!

Also at the CAC, there will be 4×4 Murals from the May 2025 Arts Festival on display. Kelcie Sellers and Katelyn Farris have honored the loss of close friends through their murals, using art as a tribute to lives that deeply touched theirs. These murals will be on display through November. Additionally, Kelcie’s creation of Blueberry the Dinosaur, made out of dozens of fans, will also be featured at the CAC.

Thanks to all our artists for sharing their art with us! It’s up to us to view and enjoy their works.