High School Football Scoreboard

Lewisville 33, Marcus 28

A low-scoring first half set the tone for the annual Battle of the Axe in a game that, once again, failed to disappoint.

(Full game coverage here with exclusive insight from Lewisville head coach Michael Odle and running back Tenel Hill)

The Marauders appeared to be on the verge of a major upset, taking the lead over Lewisville with under a minute to play in the game, but Farmers running back Tenel Hill scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with eight seconds remaining to claim victory for Lewisville.

Marcus took an early lead when Kade McKnight scored on a 4-yard keeper to make it 7-0 heading into the second.

Declan Hamm then kicked a 32-yard field goal early in the second for Lewisville to bring the game to within four points.

Marcus answered with under a minute to play in the half when Colton Nussmeier hit Berrington Kogler on a 21-yard pass to give the Marauders a 14-3 halftime lead.

Hamm drilled a 43-yard field goal halfway through the third quarter to bring the game to within 8 points.

In the fourth quarter, Derrick Martin scored on an 11-yard run for Lewisville to make it a 2-point game, but Marcus came right back and scored on a 13-yard run from Carter Francis to make the score 21-12.

Lewisville rallied later in the fourth quarter, as Hill scored on a 1-yard run and caught a 4-yard pass from Tre Williams, both scores coming within the span of 2 minutes, to give the Farmers their first lead of the game at 27-21 and 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Marcus then drove 73 yards, and with 41 seconds on the clock Nussmeier hit Jameson Mayfield for 28 yards to take a 1-point lead and seemingly the game.

But Lewisville was not done, as Landon Brazzell returned a Marcus kickoff 71-yards to give the Farmers outstanding field position.

Hill would score on a 2-yard run within the final 10 seconds to claim the 2025 installment of The Battle of the Axe to Lewisville.

Marcus (2-1, 0-1) will host Hebron at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3, while Lewisville (4-0, 1-0) will travel to Denton at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 to play Braswell.

Guyer 49, Flower Mound 7

Guyer jumped out early and never let up on Friday night, soundly defeating Flower Mound.

Kaedyn Cobbs scored on a 3-yard run to get things going for the Wildcats, and Zephyr Kreye made it 14-0 on a 2-yard run later in the first.

Cobbs added a second touchdown run for 4 yards five minutes into the second period, and Kreye also scored again on a 4-yard run as Guyer took a 28-0 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Kreye scored on a 6-yard run to make it 35-0 Guyer, and then Carter Morgan broke a 54-yard run to give the Wildcats a 42-0 lead with 3:42 remaining in the third.

Morgan then hit Corbin Giasco on a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-0 Guyer, before Flower Mound got on the board on a 1-yard run from Ryan Watkins.

Morgan rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in the game, and threw another touchdown pass.

Guyer (3-2, 1-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Coppell, while Flower Mound (1-3, 0-1) will host Little Elm at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Argyle 58, Colleyville Heritage 35

The Eagles found themselves in a slugfest on Friday night and emerged victorious, defeating Colleyville Heritage by a score of 58-35.

Argyle scored first on an 1-yard keeper from Maguire Gasperson to make it 7-0 Eagles, and Logan Rexroat tagged on a 1-yard run of his own to make it 14-0 with just over four minutes to play in the first.

Heritage scored to make it 14-7, but the Eagles came right back with a 30-yard field goal from Carter-Stebbins and Argyle led 17-7 at the end of one.

In the second, Argyle extended it’s lead on a 19-yard run from Nathaniel Bruce, but the Panthers answered with a touchdown of their own.

Bruce scored again, this time on a 3-yard run, but again Heritage responded with another touchdown to make the score 31-21 at the half.

Colleyville brought the game to within 3 points on an early touchdown in the third quarter, but Argyle answered when Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 9-yard pass to make it 38-28 Eagles.

Bruce then scored again early in the fourth quarter to give Argyle a 17-point lead, but Heritage responded with a touchdown of its own to bring the Panthers back to within 10 points.

It was Argyle’s turn, and Gasperson and Caldwell hooked up on a 50-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 51-35 lead.

Bruce sealed the game defensively for the Eagles, returning an interception 58 yards for a touchdown.

Argyle (3-1, 2-0) will host Everman at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Byron Nelson 38, Euless Trinity 13

A huge first half lifted the Bobcats on Friday night to a 25-point victory over Euless Trinity, as Nelson pulls its district record even to 1-1.

Parker Almanza connected with Nolan Hawkins on a 61-yard bomb early in the first quarter to give Nelson a 7-0 lead.

Hawkins then hit Reid Williams on a 33-yard touchdown to give Nelson a 14-0 lead after one.

Oliver Bell booted a 29-yard field goal to extend the Bobcats lead to 17 points, and Almanza followed that up with a 1-yard keeper to make it 24-0 Nelson.

Special teams then got in on the act, as Grayson Tracer recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for Nelson to make it 31-0 Bobcats at halftime.

The Trojans finally got on the board with 4:40 to play in the third, but Nelson came right back and scored when Almanza and Hawkins hooked up a second time, this one for 32 yards to make it 38-6 Nelson.

Nelson (3-2, 1-1) will host Keller Timber Creek at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Liberty Christian 63, Trinity Christian-Addison 17

The Warriors handled business on Friday night, defeating Trinity Christian-Addison by a score of 63-17 in their district opener.

Liberty Christian (2-2, 1-0) will host West Plains at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Check back for updates.