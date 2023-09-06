Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch says it won’t open this year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound resident Jan Balekian. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch announced Wednesday that it will not open this year.

The community staple, located at the corner of FM 1171 and Lusk Lane, has invited families out every October for over 30 years, but that is coming to an end this year.

“It all came down to costs,” said local realtor Christi Beca, who spoke to the pumpkin patch’s owner Jan Balekian on Wednesday. “It was going to be too expensive to justify it. They would have had to raise prices too high.”

Last September, the Pumpkin Patch said it couldn’t open because it couldn’t find enough employees, but that sparked a grassroots effort to save the event. Beca, a longtime Flower Mound resident who also runs the Flower Mound Women in Business networking group, rallied the community and referred nearly 300 people to apply to staff the popular attraction.

There’s no saving it this year, though, Beca said.

“There’s no changing their minds,” she said.

Beca said it is not yet known if Balekian will run the Christmas Tree Farm between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, or if the Pumpkin Patch will come back in future years.

