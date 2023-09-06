Local fire district hosting ‘United We Stand’ blood drive

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 will host the Carter BloodCare bus for a special blood drive.

The “United We Stand” blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the ESD’s headquarters and fire station, 511 Gibbons Road South in Argyle, “as a symbolic gesture in memory of those who lost their lives during 9/11,” the district said in a news release.

Click here to sign up to give blood. Most time slots after 11:30 a.m. are still available, as of Wednesday morning. Carter BloodCare donors through Sept. 15 will be eligible for a $20 digital gift card from the organization.

This month, Carter BloodCare is sharing information about Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

“Sickle cell disease restricts the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body,” the organization said in a news release. “This can lead to fatigue, strokes, intense pain, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness and organ failure. Texas-based nonprofit Carter BloodCare notes blood transfusions are key treatments to relieve sickle cell symptoms.”

In addition to the blood drive at the ESD on Friday, Carter BloodCare will host several other blood drives in southern Denton County this month, including one in Flower Mound on Thursday.