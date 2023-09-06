Wednesday, September 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

The Bartonville Police Department, during the month of June 2023 had 632 calls for service, 16 resulted in incident reports, and 7 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:

June 3: An officer responded to the 7-11 on FM 407 regarding a vehicle complaint. When the officer made initial contact with the driver, the driver refused to cooperate and fled the location at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was later located in another jurisdiction. Warrants were obtained for the offenses of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

June 8: An officer responded to the 1100 block of S. Gibbons Road regarding a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed the reporting party had discovered someone had cut down several trees on his property totaling approximately $90,000. The investigation is ongoing.

June 11: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Saddlebrook Way regarding a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed a vehicle had hit the reporting party’s neighbor’s mailbox and fled the scene.

June 16: An officer responded to the 7-11 regarding a theft report. The reporting party claimed four middle school aged juveniles stole beer from the store the previous day.

June 28: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Kentucky Derby Drive regarding a gun shots heard call. A further investigation revealed the call was possibly a hoax. Investigation is ongoing.

June 28: Officers responded to the 900 block of W. Jeter regarding a stolen vehicle report. Further investigation revealed the reporting party had received a side by side 4-door Can-Am ATV and believed it to be stolen. Officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Irving.

June 30: An officer took a report at the police department for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Further investigation revealed someone had used the reporting party’s identity to purchase a vehicle in Colorado. Investigation is ongoing.

Previous articleHighland Village Police Blotter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.