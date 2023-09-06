Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department, during the month of June 2023 had 632 calls for service, 16 resulted in incident reports, and 7 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:

June 3: An officer responded to the 7-11 on FM 407 regarding a vehicle complaint. When the officer made initial contact with the driver, the driver refused to cooperate and fled the location at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was later located in another jurisdiction. Warrants were obtained for the offenses of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

June 8: An officer responded to the 1100 block of S. Gibbons Road regarding a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed the reporting party had discovered someone had cut down several trees on his property totaling approximately $90,000. The investigation is ongoing.

June 11: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Saddlebrook Way regarding a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed a vehicle had hit the reporting party’s neighbor’s mailbox and fled the scene.

June 16: An officer responded to the 7-11 regarding a theft report. The reporting party claimed four middle school aged juveniles stole beer from the store the previous day.

June 28: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Kentucky Derby Drive regarding a gun shots heard call. A further investigation revealed the call was possibly a hoax. Investigation is ongoing.

June 28: Officers responded to the 900 block of W. Jeter regarding a stolen vehicle report. Further investigation revealed the reporting party had received a side by side 4-door Can-Am ATV and believed it to be stolen. Officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Irving.

June 30: An officer took a report at the police department for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Further investigation revealed someone had used the reporting party’s identity to purchase a vehicle in Colorado. Investigation is ongoing.