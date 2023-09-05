Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 23, a resident reported a car was stolen from Doubletree Drive, likely during the previous night. The only key for the car was inside the house. The car was spotted in Arlington later that day and was recovered.

On June 29, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend texted her videos of them engaged in sexual activity and threatened to upload them to a porn website and send the link to her friends and family. The victim was not aware there had been video cameras and did not consent to being recorded. The case remains active.

On July 16, an officer was dispatched to check on a vehicle in a ditch in the 200 block of Ferndale Drive. The officer found the vehicle was running but unoccupied, and two sets of keys were sitting in the driver’s seat. The vehicle owner’s wallet was in the car, but it turned out to have been stolen. Nothing of value was stolen from the vehicle, but an article of clothing was found that did not being to anyone in the family. The owner reported leaving the keys inside the car when it was last seen, the night before. The case remains active.

On July 23, three black women in their 20s walked into Bath and Body Works in The Shops at Highland Village, took 39 candles and left without paying, fleeing in a red BMW sedan. The case remains active.