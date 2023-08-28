Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in southern Denton County

Carter BloodCare recently announced that it will host several blood drives in different parts of southern Denton County in September as part of Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

“Sickle cell disease restricts the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body,” the organization said in a news release. “This can lead to fatigue, strokes, intense pain, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness and organ failure. Texas-based nonprofit Carter BloodCare notes blood transfusions are key treatments to relieve sickle cell symptoms.”

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects about 100,000 Americans.

“Eligible donors can easily support neighbors in need and others requiring transfusions,” Carter BloodCare said in a statement. “Give blood at this month’s Carter BloodCare blood drive.”

The Carter BloodCare Bus will conduct a blood drive on Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, 4400 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

Then on Sept. 17, the Carter BloodCare Bus will be at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road in Argyle, from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here to sign up.

And on Sept. 23, the Carter BloodCare Bus will conduct another blood drive at Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center, 8351 Justin Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Click here to sign up.