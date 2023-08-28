Ranch Hands Rescue receives grant for animal-assisted counseling sessions

The Human-Animal Alliance has awarded a $20,000 grant to Ranch Hands Rescue for the provision of trauma-informed equine- and animal-assisted counseling sessions, the local nonprofit announced this month.

The Human-Animal Alliance believes people deserve the opportunity to have animals in their lives and foster close relationships with them, according to a news release from Ranch Hands Rescue. Through their grant funding programs, the HAA is committed to offering the unconditional love and the life-changing physical, emotional, mental and spiritual benefits that only animals can provide.

Ranch Hands Rescue is an animal sanctuary and mental health counseling facility in Argyle that specializes in treating people, mostly children, suffering from traumatic life experiences such as physical and sexual abuse, sex trafficking, domestic violence and more. The RHR team focuses on individuals not making progress in current treatment programs. The animals that live in the animal sanctuary have been rescued from a life of abuse and neglect. They are then partnered with Licensed Professional Counselors to help clients understand and overcome the disabling mental health effects of trauma. Thanks to grants like this recent one, much of the counseling services are provided free, or at low cost, to families who cannot afford treatment.

Bob’s House of Hope, a division of Ranch Hands Rescue, is the first safe house in the country for young men who have been victims of sex trafficking. The youth who live in the house receive mental health care through RHR’s counseling program. These victims will also benefit from the grant provided by The Human-Animal Alliance, according to the news release.

Ranch Hands Rescue is hosting its annual Ignite Hope Benefit Gala on Sept. 30 at Texas Motor Speedway. The event includes a three-course dinner, live music, live and silent auctions and much more. Click here for more information.

For more information on The Human-Animal Alliance, contact Founder Jackie Ducci at [email protected]. For more information about Ranch Hands Rescue, contact Executive Director Landon Dickeson at [email protected].