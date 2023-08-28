Monday, August 28, 2023
Nominees sought for FMHS Hall of Fame

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound High School graduation 2019, photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Flower Mound High School is seeking nominations for the 2023 FMHS Hall of Fame inductions.

“For over two decades, many outstanding and acclaimed Flower Mound High School alumni have made positive and significant marks on our school, community and world,” the school said in a statement. “These individuals have made a lasting name for themselves and have brought honor to their former high school.”

Induction into the FMHS Hall of Fame shall be awarded to former students of Flower Mound High School who are true role models and whose achievements, character and service to others serve as an inspiration to our students today, according to the school news release. Criteria to be considered include:

  • Graduate of FMHS
  • Must be out of high school for a minimum of 10 years
  • Achievements in their chosen field
  • Service to community and/ or country
  • Personal Accomplishments
  • Contributions to society
  • Role model for youth

To nominate a FMHS alumni who meets the above criteria, click here to fill out the nomination form. The nomination deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

