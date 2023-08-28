Nominees sought for FMHS Hall of Fame

Flower Mound High School is seeking nominations for the 2023 FMHS Hall of Fame inductions.

“For over two decades, many outstanding and acclaimed Flower Mound High School alumni have made positive and significant marks on our school, community and world,” the school said in a statement. “These individuals have made a lasting name for themselves and have brought honor to their former high school.”

Induction into the FMHS Hall of Fame shall be awarded to former students of Flower Mound High School who are true role models and whose achievements, character and service to others serve as an inspiration to our students today, according to the school news release. Criteria to be considered include:

Graduate of FMHS

Must be out of high school for a minimum of 10 years

Achievements in their chosen field

Service to community and/ or country

Personal Accomplishments

Contributions to society

Role model for youth

To nominate a FMHS alumni who meets the above criteria, click here to fill out the nomination form. The nomination deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.