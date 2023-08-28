Daily lane closures begin on Hwy 114

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon that it would start conducting daily various lane closures on Hwy 114 near Roanoke and Northlake on Monday.

The closures will take place on both directions of the highway between I-35W and Hwy 377 every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a TxDOT news release. It’s part of an ongoing improvement project and will continue daily until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time in the corridor or take alternate routes. When traveling in the construction zone, drivers should be mindful of workers and be alert to possible detour signs.

The construction is part of a $95.5 million project to improve the flow of traffic along Hwy 114, according to TxDOT.