Branded Bowls is now open in Flower Mound

A new Branded Bowls opened on Wednesday in the Lakeside DFW development in southern Flower Mound.

Branded Bowls is a Tex-Mex style restaurant that serves “tasty Texas flavors in a quick and convenient bowl-style,” according to its website.

Local entrepreneurs Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson hope the new restaurant will bring a fast-casual option that is needed in the Lakeside area.

“It’s going to be a super cool addition to Lakeside,” Bryan said. “It will give people a really quick, affordable option for lunch or dinner.”

The new location is also near 1845 Taste Texas, another restaurant owned by the pair.

Gasperson said they hope to make the Lakeside area similar to the other areas where Marty B’s restaurants are, like Bartonville.

In Bartonville, patrons can visit the signature restaurant, Marty B’s, along with Marty B’s Coffee and Marty B’s Ice Cream all in the same parking lot.

Soon, it will be the same in Lakeside.

“It is going to be awesome to create the energy within Lakeside like we have elsewhere,” said Gasperson. “We like to create communities and with 1845, Branded Bowls and Marty B’s Coffee Shop going in across the street, there will be access to all three concepts within feet of each other.”

The original Branded Bowls is located in Argyle. According to Gasperson, he and Marty B believe they can open up 30-40 Branded Bowls locations reaching from Lakeside in Flower Mound to Decatur in Wise County.