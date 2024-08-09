Branded Bowls to open this month in Argyle

Local restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson are teaming up again to create a new, unique fast-casual concept in Argyle, called Branded Bowls.

Bryan said the restaurant will primarily serve a broad range of rice bowls and salads made from healthy all-natural ingredients, as well as some chips and dips, like queso and guacamole. The Texan Bowl will have braised brisket, Mexican rice, jalapeno ranch, cilantro and fried onion straws, The Asian Bowl has fried shrimp, rice, homemade chili sauce, green onions, peas and carrots. Customers will also be able to create their own bowls. Rice substitutes, such as quinoa and cauliflower rice, will also be options.

“There are a few missing restaurant options for folks in Argyle,” Bryan said. “We wanted to create a fast casual spot that would be delicious, quick and easy for customers. We think it’ll serve a great need for the community.”

Bryan said Branded Bowls is aiming to open by the end of August at 125 FM 407, in the new Argyle Neighborhood Shops building. Branded Bowls will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer online ordering and a pickup window.