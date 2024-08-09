Saturday, August 10, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Branded Bowls to open this month in Argyle

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
15
Branded Bowls in Argyle.

Local restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Brian Gasperson are teaming up again to create a new, unique fast-casual concept in Argyle, called Branded Bowls.

Bryan said the restaurant will primarily serve a broad range of rice bowls and salads made from healthy all-natural ingredients, as well as some chips and dips, like queso and guacamole. The Texan Bowl will have braised brisket, Mexican rice, jalapeno ranch, cilantro and fried onion straws, The Asian Bowl has fried shrimp, rice, homemade chili sauce, green onions, peas and carrots. Customers will also be able to create their own bowls. Rice substitutes, such as quinoa and cauliflower rice, will also be options.

“There are a few missing restaurant options for folks in Argyle,” Bryan said. “We wanted to create a fast casual spot that would be delicious, quick and easy for customers. We think it’ll serve a great need for the community.”

Bryan said Branded Bowls is aiming to open by the end of August at 125 FM 407, in the new Argyle Neighborhood Shops building. Branded Bowls will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer online ordering and a pickup window.

Previous article
Denton issues ‘urgent call for water conservation’
Next article
Argyle teen wins javelin event at Junior Olympics
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.