Denton issues ‘urgent call for water conservation’

The city of Denton on Thursday made an “urgent call for water conservation” due to increased demand and damaged filters.

Repairs are being made on two damaged filters at a water treatment facility, temporarily reducing treatment capacity, according to a news release from the city. Water levels reached Stage 2 drought triggers on Wednesday, and Stage 2 drought measures will go into effect on the third consecutive day of exceeding the high demand threshold of 38 million gallons of water. If the city enters Stage 2, irrigation will be limited to one day a week, and restrictions will be placed on pool fills, drip irrigation and foundation watering.

“We strongly encourage all residents to conserve water as much as possible,” the city said in a statement. “Following the mandatory twice-a-week irrigation schedule and ensuring your automatic irrigation timers and sprinkler alignments are correctly set are some of the most effective ways to help. Your conservation efforts can help prevent further water use restrictions.”

For more tips and the latest updates, visit Water Wise Denton.