Foodie Friday: Rocco’s Italian Kitchen

Open only 79 days, and already Rocco’s Italian Kitchen is in the top three for Best of Denton County in TWO categories: Best New Restaurant, and Best Italian Restaurant. And for good reason.

Their menu features critically acclaimed dishes like hand-tossed New York pizza, homemade meatballs, decadent pastas and raviolis, and traditional Italian desserts like tiramisu and cannoli. You can dine in, but they also have pre-made grab-and-go meals for your convenience or they even deliver.

From an early age the owner Javier worked to help his family. Starting in small pizza kitchen named Rocco’s, he discovered his love and natural talent for making great Italian food and developed a flair for combining the perfect amounts of spices and fresh ingredients to create truly flavorful dishes. This grew into a dream of a restaurant to call his own, that dream is now a reality. He named his first restaurant, Rocco’s Italian Cafe, honoring the first job that helped him reach and accomplish his goal today.

Everything we tried was simply outstanding. Here’s a look at just a few of the menu items:

These yummy garlic rolls greet every customer. Piping hot with just the right amount of garlic and a lovely marinara sauce for dipping, these are a preview of the good things to come

But if “Plain” rolls aren’t your style, how about Cheesy Pepperoni Garlic Rolls?!. Just like a little pizza only better. On the appetizer section of the menu, these are good enough to have for lunch!

Their creamy and delicious Spinach Artichoke dip served with fabulous dipping toast that’s good enough to eat on its own.

Salad anyone? Here are just two: Chef Salad with ham, bacon bits, turkey, cheese, eggs, tomatoes or Greek Salad with olives, feta, pepperoncini tomatoes, cucumbers & purple onions. Refreshing and delicious, either is perfect for lunch on a hot summer day.

If you’re hungry for dinner, Cioppino is a favorite dish of many, consisting of clams, salmon, calamari, and shrimp, making it an Italian seafood delight.

Or if Calzones are more to your liking, this “inside-out” pizza is amazing. With four options on the menu but you can customize it to your heart’s content. A calzone is essentially a pizza made into a turnover—wonderful dough stuffed with meat, veggies, and cheese. The veggie version was heavenly.

With lots of pasta choices, it’s hard to choose just one, but Rocco’s Chicken Spinach and Cheese Lasagna was fantastic. Made with homemade pasta, grilled chicken, sauteed spinach a lots of lots of cheese, all in delicious layers, this dish was a real treat.

And what’s an Italian restaurant without Pizza? Here’s Rocco’s Meat Lover’s New York style with ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and ground beef. The flavors all blend together perfectly and it all sits on top of a wonderful hand-tossed crust.

Round out your meal with Tiramisu or Cannoli, or cheesecake or a brownie. Drink options include soft drinks, tea, lemonade, imported and domestic beer, or a glass of wine. But to make it even more special, you can enjoy your favorite bottle of wine with your meal without any corking fee: they provide the glasses, you bring the wine.

Rocco’s also has a full-scale catering company that is equipped to handle any event from breakfast to dinner, big or small. They have an extensive catering menu and even do special events like weddings.

Rocco’s manager says “Come and try us out! We will do our best to take care of you! We are so thankful to Flower Mound for receiving us with arms wide open.”

This is Rocco’s second location in North Texas, with their first in Richardson. The Flower Mound site is located at the southeast corner of 2499 and 1171 (3634 Long Prairie Road Ste. 100, Flower Mound) 469-444-7300. Open Monday – Sunday 11 am – 10 pm. www.iloveroccospizza.com.