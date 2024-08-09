Around Argyle — August 2024

Hello, Argyle!

Can you believe it’s already August and school will be starting again soon? All campuses of the Argyle Independent School District resume classes on Wednesday, August 14th and Liberty Christian returns on Thursday, August 15th. Please keep these dates in mind and remember to slow down through school zones, be patient and courteous of other drivers (especially those driving buses full of our precious kids), and give yourself a little extra time as we all get back into the routine again. Let’s make this a great, safe and fun school year for everyone!

Speaking of fun, “Wildlife on the Move” is back by popular demand. This free event will take place on Friday, August 9th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Argyle Town Hall (308 Denton Street) and will include complimentary donuts and drinks. We hope you can join us for conversations about conservation and an opportunity to meet a number of amazing critters! Space is limited to the first 100 kids, so please check the town’s website for updates on this and future events. Town council and I remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing this amazing community together. Be sure to check the town’s calendar and sign up for “notify me” on the town’s website to stay in the know.

Also happening that same weekend is the annual Tax-Free Weekend in Texas, which runs Friday, August 9th through midnight Sunday, August 11th. We join our state comptroller in encouraging all taxpayers to support Texas businesses through tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies, backpacks and other items under $100 in preparation for the upcoming school year. It’s a great time to make those last minute purchases while supporting local businesses. Please check the state Texas comptroller’s website for additional details and qualifications.

August 10th from 9 a.m. to noon will be the second-to-last Argyle Farmers Market for the year (with the final event scheduled for Saturday, September 14th). This wonderful community event has seen huge success since being started by a group of locals including Emily Holt, owner of Argyle Party and Gift, with the strong support of town council member Ron Schmidt and his wife Michelle. The market takes a mission-based approach, features local products, and is located behind Argyle Party and Gift at 409 Hwy 377 S in Argyle, between FM 407 and Argyle Middle School. Thank you to all who have helped make this a reality!

In closing I would like to recognize the following:

Point Bank on their 140th Anniversary, which we celebrated here in Argyle on July 31st. Founded in 1884, we are extremely fortunate to have an independent, Denton County-based bank serving the region under the thoughtful leadership of Ray David, Jr. and his amazing team. PointBank has a solid history of partnering with local communities and hosting business breakfasts, sponsoring events, supporting and promoting local businesses, and always finding new and creative ways to engage. Thank you for all that you do.

Congratulations to officers Trey Humphries & Joshua Phenix, who recently graduated from the police academy and began serving Argyle citizens. Please join me in welcoming our new officers as they join an elite, citizen-focused team led by Chief Emmitt Jackson. We are honored that they chose Argyle, and we thank all of our first responders for their unwavering and selfless service.

Congratulations again to Keep Argyle Beautiful (KAB) and the generous efforts of Kathy Salisbury and her team of volunteers for winning the 2024 Governor’s Community Achievement Award. KAB is an important and integral part of our community, and we thank all who donate their time, effort and money to preserve and improve the natural beauty of Argyle.

And finally, thank you to the men and women who volunteer their time to serve as elected and appointed officials, especially here in Argyle. I’m proud that the town council recently reaffirmed our continued support of the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas. By unanimous vote, council approved $11,120 in funding to reimburse this vital organization for services provided to abused Argyle children in 2023. A special thank you to Chief Emmitt Jackson, who has been a constant champion and supporter of the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas. If you would like to donate or get involved, please visit www.cacnorthtexas.org for more information.

Thank you, Argyle, for the continued honor of serving you. Please have a safe remainder of your summer, and best wishes & much success to all of our students and teachers in the upcoming school year.