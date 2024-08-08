Scammers are targeting residents, claiming to be with Denton County Sheriff’s Office

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday warned residents about a new phone scam.

“We have received reports that there are individuals falsely claiming association with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and making fraudulent demands for payments related to purported outstanding warrants for missing jury duty,” the DCSO said in a statement. “These individuals have been reported to use the names of our current employees when communicating with you.”

Residents should know that the DCSO, nor any other law enforcement agency, will never call you and ask for payment over the phone.