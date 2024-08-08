Now’s a good time to spruce up your sidewalk, Flower Mound says

Before most local students head back to school next week, the town of Flower Mound is asking residents to make sure their sidewalks are pedestrian-friendly and code-compliant.

“Sidewalks are so important to the walkability of our town, so keeping them in good shape is crucial,” the town said in a statement. “Private property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks adjacent to their homes and businesses.”

The town encouraged residents to trim tree limbs that hang over sidewalks and traffic safety signs, and make sure there is a vertical clearance of at least eight feet over sidewalks and at least 15 feet over streets. Sidewalks should be clear of mud buildup, trash and other debris, and encroaching vegetation like bushes.

“By following a few simple sidewalk spruce-up tips, you’re helping kids travel to and from school safely, while upholding Flower Mound’s property standards,” the town said.

For more information, or to report a potential violation, call 972-874-6340 or visit www.flowermound.gov/codeenforcement.