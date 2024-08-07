Argyle town administrator leaving post

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that Town Administrator Erika McComis is leaving her position to pursue a new career path. Her last day will be Aug. 23.

“Erika McComis has been an invaluable asset to our community, providing dedicated service and leadership over the years,” the town said in a statement. “During her tenure, Erika has consistently worked towards enhancing the quality of life for our residents and has played a key role in many of our town’s achievements.”

McComis has served two stints in Argyle town administration. She previously served as Argyle’s town secretary, assistant town administrator and interim town administrator for a total of almost three years until she was hired as Breckenridge’s city manager in August 2021. Soon after her departure, Argyle Town Council members expressed regret that then-Town Administrator Rich Olson did not keep McComis on staff, and when they ended his contract in May 2022, McComis returned to the town and assumed the interim town administrator position again. She was named the permanent town administrator, and town secretary, in July 2022.

“Erika’s dedication and hard work have significantly contributed to the well-being of our town,” Mayor Rick Bradford said. “She will be greatly missed, but we are excited for her as she embarks on this new chapter in her career.”

In a statement, McComis expressed confidence in the remaining town staff members.

“We have the best staff we’ve had in several years,” McComis said. “I am proud of the team we have built and the progress we’ve made together. Our current staff is capable, committed, and ready to take on the exciting projects we have in the works, including the design and construction of our new Law Enforcement Center.”

McComis said she considers her time in Argyle “a privilege and honor,” and she enjoyed working with Town Council and town staff.

“I am grateful for the support and camaraderie of former Mayor Don Moser and the current leadership of Mayor Rick Bradford, Mayor Pro Tem Ronald Schmidt, and Councilmember Cynthia Hermann,”McComis said. “Their mentoring and friendship have been instrumental in my growth and success.”

The Argyle Town Council will soon begin the search for a new town administrator in hopes of having a smooth transition.

“We remain committed to our ongoing projects and to maintaining the high standard of service that our community expects and deserves,” the town said in a statement. “Please join us in thanking Erika McComis for her exceptional service and wishing her all the best in her future endeavors.”